Girigara says Darboe should stop ‘disrespecting’ Barrow

By Omar Bah

Businessman-cum-politician Pa Njie ‘Girigara’ has advised opposition United Democratic Party leader Ousainu Darboe to stop disrespecting President Barrow, warning that it would set a very bad precedence for future presidents.

Reacting to comments made by the UDP leader during a recent press conference, Njie released an audio obtained by The Standard calling on Mr. Darboe to avoid ‘using certain words when addressing President Barrow.’

“When we heard his comments, we contacted President Barrow immediately to advise him not to respond, but I think Mr. Darboe is getting out of hand. Every politician has the right to criticise and defend themselves and their party, but you don’t have the right to insult. This is why we have also advised the president to stop giving Darboe prominence,” Mr Nie said.

According to him, President Barrow will not respond to Darboe again “but the UDP should ask themselves why he is not addressing Yahya Jammeh the way he is addressing Mr. Barrow today. Is it because Mr. Barrow is a peaceful man?” he said.

“You can criticise Barrow and his government, but please stop insulting the president. A real democrat doesn’t insult but talks based on policies and programmes. These insults are among the few things that have been affecting the UDP over the past years, and until they address those shortcomings, they will struggle to achieve any meaningful progress, especially when it comes to presidential elections,” he added.