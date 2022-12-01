GNPC signs MoU with Mauritanian counterpart

The Gambia National Petroleum Company has recently signed an MoU with the national oil company of Mauritania, Societe Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures, SMH. The signing took place in Nouakchott during the recent 6th edition of the Mauritianian Forum. The MoU signing was presided over by the new managing director of the GNPC, Baboucar Njie and Tourad Abdel Baghi, director general of SMH and attended by Ambassador Sheikh Omar Faye. It followed numerous engagements and negotiations over the years.

A statement from GNPC also disclosed that the latest MoU followed others signed with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation in Tema last August, while a delegation from the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone was in Banjul for an execution an MoU with the Corporation at an event witnessed by the Sierra Leone High Commissioner to The Gambia.

According to the GNPC in a media statement, the execution of the MoUs will promote regional collaboration and integration and help to reduce information asymmetry in the oil and gas industry as countries intensify exploration efforts.

It added that activities will revolve around the joint promotion and management of petroleum information and data; support and training in oil and gas activities, exchange of technical data; sharing of experience and expertise all sectors of oil and gas among other things. The statement concluded that similar MoUs with other national oil companies are expected to be signed in the near future.