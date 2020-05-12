27 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
News

Gov’t Concern About ‘uncivil’ Language At Assembly

By Lamin Cham

A top government official has tippedThe Standard that government is increasingly concern about the conduct and language of some National Assembly members towards members of the executive during assembly sessions.

Last week, Finance Minister Mambury Njie faced a barrage of criticisms as he defended virement of already approved funds as normal practice acceptable everywhere.
Some members, who said he should have come back to them as was told with any intention to move funds from their intended purposes, called his action as fraud and a contempt of the assembly. Others threatened penalties for any such act of contempt in the future.

However according to our highly-placed source in government, the executive is gradually running out of patience.
“As a co-equal branch of government, the executive expects its relations with the assembly to be civil, cordial and in line with decorum. In fact, the executive is in the process of formally engaging the National Assembly to that effect,” our source added.

