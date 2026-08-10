Gov’t rejects claim First Lady blocked Unite chieftain from boarding ferry

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The Ministry of Information yesterday dismissed as unfounded allegations that First Lady Fatoumata Bah-Barrow tried to prevent Unite Party National President Ebrima Dibba from boarding a ferry to Barra.

The statement followed assertions by Ebrima Ceesay, deputy national campaign manager for the Unite Party that he witnessed a confrontation at the ferry terminal during which the first lady allegedly instructed that Mr Dibba be barred from boarding the same ferry with her. Ceesay also claimed that Gambia Ferry Services (GFS) security personnel were threatened with dismissal if they allowed Mr Dibba to board, and that a “considerable push and pull” ensued before Dibba eventually boarded.

But in a rebuttal, the ministry added that Mr Dibba was permitted to board the ferry and that at no point was he prevented from accessing the ferry on the instruction of the first lady.

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“The allegation that the first lady sought to use a public ferry service to discriminate against Mr Dibba on political grounds is therefore false and without basis.”

It stressed that public institutions, including the GFS, belong to all Gambians and must operate impartially and professionally. The government described the circulating account as potentially inflammatory and urged media outlets and members of the public to verify claims before publishing.

“The ministry calls on media organisations and members of the public to verify claims before publishing or circulating them, particularly where such claims have the potential to unnecessarily inflame political tensions,” the statement said.