US police announce $10k reward for killer of Gambian

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More than a year after a 31-year-old Gambian Abdul Hydara was shot and killed in Chamblee, near Atlanta, US, his family is still searching for answers and pleading for someone to come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

Chamblee police have increased the reward to US$10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of Abdul Hydara.

Abdul Hydara was killed 3rd August, 2025, in what police described as a drive-by shooting outside a late-night establishment in Chamblee.

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Exactly 370 days later, the family says the pain of losing him has not gone away.

“Every minute, every second,” his brother, Abdul Kudus Hydara, said, describing how much they continue to miss Abdul Hydara.

Abdul Hydara was an imam in his community and was remembered by his family as a father, son and brother.

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His cousin, Muhamadou Hydara, was standing across the street when the shooting happened. He said he initially thought he was hearing fireworks.

“I called his phone. He didn’t answer, then I rushed over here to see what happened,” Muhammad Hydara said. Police said Abdul Hydara was an innocent bystander.

The family says the lack of an arrest has made it even more difficult to process.

“Not knowing who did this. That is something we’d really like to know, but like this, we don’t have closure,” cousin Omar Manjang said.

“It’s uncomfortable knowing that the person is still out there, and they can do that again to somebody else’s family,” cousin Muhamadou Hydara said. “It definitely hurts.”

“We believe in that whatever action man did, there’s a day that you have to account for it,” uncle Dembo Marrie said.

Abdul Hydara’s family is from The Gambia. They said the Gambian Embassy remains involved in the case.