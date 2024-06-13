GOV’T TO PROVIDE 28,000METRIC TONS OF FERTILIZER

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Gambia government has yesterday announced that 28,000 metric tons of fertilizer would be provided for the 2024-25 farming season.

According to a press release, currently, a total stock of 479,000 bags (23,000 metric tons) of fertilizer are in the country while an additional 5000 metric tons (100,000 bags) are expected within the next 30 days. “This brings the total stock of fertilizer to 579,000 bags or 28,000 Mt for the year 2024/2025,” the statement said

The statement also revealed that the price of a bag of fertilizer has been further reduced from D1150 to D1100.

“This reduction is an additional subsidy of about 24 million on the total stock on top of the 50% subsidy accorded last year on this important input,” the statement said.

Government assured farmers of its fullest support and that of President Barrow in the provision of inputs as well as equipment.