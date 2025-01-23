GSSSA announces changes for upcoming school sports championships

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The Gambia Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) last week unveiled significant updates to its football and athletics championships, including the introduction of a medal system for competitions and adjustments to regional structures to enhance participation.

Ismaila Ceesay, President of GSSSA, said the association will implement a medal-based system for the upcoming national championships, moving away from the traditional point system, which aligns with international standards and aims to simplify outcomes by awarding medals for first, second, and third places.

Ceesay emphasised that the championship structure has also undergone a transformation, with several regions now competing as standalone entities.

He said CRR has been divided into North and South while URR and WCR have also been restructured.

“This year, a total of 16 schools will advance to the finals, an increase from previous years, providing more opportunities for schools to participate,” he said.

Mr Ceesay also addressed the importance of fair play and integrity in athletics, with specific attention given to age verification processes to prevent manipulation in competitions.

“The issue of age manipulation in Gambian sports, particularly among athletes participating in the Pan-African School Football Championship, has become a significant concern. Many athletes who were initially registered as under-15 players have suddenly been reported as older, raising suspicions of age fraud,” he added.

He said despite them being 14 or 15 in previous years, these athletes have mysteriously become 16 or 17, seemingly to enable their clubs to sidestep eligibility requirements for the under-15 championship, which prompted discussions within the GFF, initiating investigations into the clubs involved.

Abdoukarim Sey, Chairman of Competition, further elaborated on the upcoming regional heats scheduled to take place in Basse and Bansang, with a focus on ensuring smooth operations during the events. Sey emphasised the collaborative efforts of officials and volunteers to uphold the integrity of the competitions.