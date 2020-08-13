25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, August 14, 2020
type here...
News

Health ministry amends market regulations

201
Dr Samateh
- Advertisement -

Press release

In exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 3 of the Emergency Powers Act, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow in consultation with Covid-19 experts at the Ministry of Health, has amended the Regulations governing markets throughout The Gambia.
Effective Thursday [today], 13th August, 2020, the following restrictions shall be operational and should now supersede all previous restrictions governing the opening and closing of markets and shopping outlets in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

1. Citation and duration
These Regulations may be cited as Restrictions on Markets and Shopping Areas Emergency Powers (Amendment) Regulations, 2020

2. Restrictions on retail outlets
(1) A person trading in food products in any market shall open for business only between the hours of 6:00am and 2:00pm each day.

(2) A person trading in non-food products in any market shall open for business only between the hours of 3:00pm and 7:00pm
4. Amendment of regulation 3
Regulation 3 (1) of the Principal Regulations is amended by substituting it with following new sub-regulation –
“(1) Except those exempted under sub-regulation (2), all non-food retail outlets located outside of markets throughout The Gambia, shall only be opened to the public between the hours of 6:00am and 3:00pm.”
However, all markets throughout The Gambia shall remain close on Sundays for routine cleansing and fumigation. The closures do not affect food vendors or shops outside the markets.

President Barrow wishes to thank the business community for its compliance and Gambians for their perseverance during this very difficult period as his government continues to explore all possibilities to mitigate and contain the effects of the Covid-19 virus in The Gambia.

This new amendment came into effect to ease the burden on a cross section of the business community following their total closure last week.
Accordingly, President Barrow urges all businesses and members of the public to continue complying with these new regulations, by always face masking, hand washing and adhering to strict social distancing.
Citizens and residents are reminded that the 10:00 pm to 5:00am curfew remains in place.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOIC Gambia awards consultancy firm for 20 road projects
Next articleOn artificial intelligence’s revolution: learning but not as we know it
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

GCCI MOBILISES D20M AGAINST COVID-19

By Alagie Manneh The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been pushing for greater transparency and accountability in its programmes and activities designed to...
Read more
News

Mai says if APRC sues him, they will go bankrupt

By Omar Bah Reacting to APRC's threats that they are going to take legal actions against him if he fails to prove his allegations of...
Read more
News

Dou Sanno lambasts CSOs

By Omar Bah President Adama Barrow's deputy political adviser has lambasted civil society organisations for their “insensitive comments” against the Gambian leader. Speaking in an audio...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Edrissa Mass Jobe

GCCI MOBILISES D20M AGAINST COVID-19

By Alagie Manneh The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been pushing for greater transparency and accountability in its programmes and activities designed to...
mai 2

Mai says if APRC sues him, they will go bankrupt

dou sanno

Dou Sanno lambasts CSOs

Penny Appeal

Penny Appeal Orphanage closed, under investigations

pro lamin njie

Dozens injured in Niamina communal clash

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions