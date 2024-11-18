High Court hears GACH’s D58M case

- Advertisement -

The High Court, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, on Thursday heard GACH Global Trading Company Limited’s D58,961,150 case against Kaddijatou Kebbeh and Saihou Drammeh. The case proceeded after the parties failed to reach out-of-court settlement.

GACH wants to recover D58,961,150 and $221,000 or its equivalent in dalasi being monies allegedly fraudulently acquired and retained by the defendants. In the writ of summon, GACH argued that the payments were meant for Gam Petroleum but hijacked by Madam Kebbeh and Mr Drammeh.

The mining company also wants to recover $1600 from Kaddijatou Kebbeh being the commission she received for facilitating a petroleum product agreement.

The lawyers for GACH applied to the court to subpoena Gam Petroleum, Vista and Koringo to produce certain documents.

Lamin Touray, the Gam Petroleum Storage Facility’s operations manager, provided the agreement reached between GACH and Gam petroleum on 2 July 2021.

GACH counsel, M Tambadou, tendered the document as exhibit. The document was admitted by Justice Jaiteh.

The Gam Petroleum Depot Manager also tendered a letter written by GACH CEO Abubakary Jawara to former Gam Petroleum Manager Saihou Drammeh which was tendered as exhibit by GACH’s lawyers and admitted by Justice Jaiteh despite an objection from Madam Kebbeh’s lawyer.

The court also admitted a letter from Gam Petroleum to GACH CEO Abubakary Jawara dated 16 November 2021 as exhibit P5 and a letter from Jah Oil Company Limited dated 17 November 2021 and addressed to the Board Chairman of Gam Petroleum.

The head of operation at Koringo company, Fatoumatta Zahra, also provided the court with an invoice dated 18 October 2021 from Koringo to Abubakary Jawara and it was tendered without any objection from the defense lawyer.

Ebrima Jabang, a witness from Vista Bank, also produced a certified copy of the Swift transfer from FIB bank dated 20 October 2021 which was also tendered as evidence by the court.

The case was adjourned to Monday, 18 November 2024.