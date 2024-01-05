Historian publishes book on life of Matarr A. Sarr

- Advertisement -

Historian Hassoum Ceesay has released a 110 pages long book on the life of Matarr Abdoulie Sarr (1932-1973), a Gambian businessman, sports leader, philanthropist, who was tragically murdered by Gambian Police on 28 March 1973, at a shootout at his Fajara home.

Born in Banjul, Matarr was a successful citizen, good family man and patriot who stood against corruption in Government and paid a heavy price for it when he saw his investments being ruined by PPP government functionaries who were under the aegis of monopolistic business concerns operating in The Gambia at the time, revealed Hassoum Ceesay.

“I spent 16 months researching and writing this book on M.A Sarr. He stood against the arrogance of power, against corruption. He believed in young Gambians taking charge of the economy of their country soon after independence was won. He believed in youths, sports and philanthropy to build a vibrant and prosperous The Gambia,” said Hassoum Ceesay. “Sadly, strong forces in Government did not want him to do what he was doing; he was framed and killed by Police at an infamous firefight at Fajara in 1973″, revealed the biographer. If he was not shot dead, Matarr could have been The Gambian Bill Gates or Dangote, explained the prolific historian.

- Advertisement -

“The book is well illustrated with photos of Matarr, and his friends like Dr Pengu George, the Gambian revolutionary executed by Kukoi Samba Sanyang in 1981. The book has a dependable index and is well referenced available at Timbooktoo.

“This biography is a modest attempt on my part at rehabilitating a forgotten Gambian patriot”, said Hassoum.