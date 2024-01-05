Notaries, JPs elect new executive

- Advertisement -

The Association of Notaries, Commissioners and Justices of Peace, A.N.C recently elected a new executive committee at elections supervised by the Independent Electoral Commission.

The new executive is led by Amadou Touray as president and include: Seedy Jallow as Secretary General, Seringe Mass Ndow, Treasurer, Aboulie Sanyang PRO, Musa Kurubally Auditor, Muhammed Kabirr Mboob Social Organizer and Ebrima Jobe Technical and Programme Assistant.

A Notary is constituted by the relevant Laws of The Gambia and the Apostle of the Hague Convention 1961, appointed by the Chief Justice to serve the Public in non-contentious matters, usually concerned with contracts or instruments for or between parties, general financial transactions, foreign and international business, certify transactions relating to negotiable instruments, authorization of minor child travel etc., proof of identity for travel purposes.

A Justice of the Peace is a volunteer of good character and standing in the community who has been appointed by the Chief Justice through the Master of the Supreme Court to mainly focused on, witnessing affidavits and statutory declarations, certifying true copies of original documents, certifying a person’s identity. JPs are as well Commissioner for Oaths, but at a smaller scale. They should not authenticate documents going overseas and are not supposed to make Legal Instruments.

Commissioners for Oaths and Affidavits are deemed to be Officers of the Supreme Court, appointed by the Chief Justice, with responsibilities of certification of true copies of documents, administering oaths & affidavits, administering affirmations & statutory declarations, validate signatures of deponents, and as the relevant Laws of The Gambia may be prescribed.

All officers appointed in the three categories should be highly literate, mentally sane and knowledgeable in General Public Affairs and must be of outstanding characters, free from all forms of corrupt morals.