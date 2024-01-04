Echoes from Scorpions Saudi camp

- Advertisement -

After putting his team to its first training session at its Saudi Arabia camp on Tuesday, Coach Tom Saintfiet used yesterday for tactical drills as he tries to instill the tactical approach he will device in the first match in this year’ Afcon on 15 January against champions Senegal. According to the Gambia Football Federation, the team was due to have a second session yesterday afternoon that will focus on physical exercises as the players are put through their paces with the coach seeking to have all his players at optimum conditions for the continental showpiece event that gets underway in a few days’ time.

According to the GFF the training is taking place at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sports Complex in Al Ahsa. The GFF said the Scorpions will remain in Saudi Arabia on 8 January when they will come home to train in front of the home fans at the Independence Stadium on 9 January before leaving for Yamoussoukro the next day. The GFF did not explain the fate of the proposed friendly match against Morocco in Casablanca slated for 7 January.