WEST COAST ZONAL FINAL RESCHEDULED AMID RECORD CROWD

- Advertisement -

The organizers of the West Coast region’s zonal championship were left with no choice but to rescheduled the final of the championship not just according to tradition but also a measure to avoid an anti- climax to this most entertaining event.

Watched by an unprecedented crowd the final between Gunjur and Foni on Monday which ended nil-nil was the pinnacle of a groovy tournament that kept players and fans on their feet around the region throughout. With the national Super Nawettan not holding this year, the West Coast Zonals came as perfect replacement with its popularity growing beyond the region leading to hints that other regions should follow suit and dump the often hastily and hence poorly organized Super Nawettan.

With full ambiance and quality football, the tournament cemented the connection between players, their fans and communities.

- Advertisement -

Though no date has been set for the replay, no one seem to be unhappy about the suspense, with both finalists preparing harder to fight another day.

Meanwhile the organising Committee said they expect President Adama Barrow to come forward with his pledge of assistance to the tournament. The president an enthusiastic Arsenal fan is not enjoying the current Premier League worrying about the Gunners missing out on the title again and could use the zonal final replay as a perfect distraction. “We are delighted that even the president is aware of the tournament and have pledge to support it. We looking forward to that as it will help to get us even better place for a bigger event ”, one of the officials told The Standard.