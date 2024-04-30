KENYA RETAKES BANJUL-AFRICELL INTERNATIONAL MARATHON

- Advertisement -

Kenyan athletes swept the golden prizes in the ever-growing Gambia international marathon, sponsored by Africell.

The East Africans won both the male and female 42 Kilometer race with Dennis Kibiwot taking the male crown dethroning Gambian Lebage Sanneh the 2023 champion. Another Kenyan, Geoffrey Birgen came second while a Cameroonian Foimi Justic took bronze.

With that decided, attention shifted to the women’s 42-kilometer race won by another Kenyan, Jane Jerono Rorich. But the second and third place in this category went to Gambians Mariama S Bah and Ndeye Gaye respectively.

The reminder of the races from the half marathon, to the Walk for Health were dominated by Gambians. This 5th edition attracted over 3000 athletes from nine different countries in Africa, Europe and America.

The main partner of the event GSM giant Africell said it is delighted to be associated with the event which is the biggest sports tourism event in The Gambia.

It is organised by the United Front,a private sports marketing company. The Gambia Athletics Association GAA and the Gambia Secondary Schools Sports Association supplied the technical man power.

Full results and cash prizes

42 KM Male

1st. Denis Kibiwot Kenya $5000

2nd. Geoffrey Birgen Kenya $3000

3rd. Foimi Justic Cameroon $2000

42 KM Female

1st Jane Jerono Rorich Kenya$5000

2nd. Mariama S Bah Gambia $3000

3rd. Ndey Gaye Gambia $2000

21KM Male

Ethylene Obega Gambia D60,000

2nd. Christians Mendy Guinea Bissau D50,000

3rd Gonzaàlez Olimpio Dasilva Guinea Bissau D40,000

21KM Female

1st Nyima Camara Gambia D60,000

2nd Binta Jaiteh Gambia D50,000

3rd Adama Barry Bah Senegal D40,000

10KM male

1st Sainey Janko D25,000

2nd Morr Faal Senegal D20,000

3rd Yankuba Jahateh Gambia D15,000

10KM Female

1st Kaddy Mambuuray Gambia D25,000

2nd Ramatoulai Krubally Gambia D20,000

3rd Jainaba Gano Gambia D15,000

5KM Male

1st Abdoulie Saidy Gambia D10,000

2nd Momodou A Njie Gambia D7,500

3rd Ismaila Touray Gambia D5,000

5km Female

1st Beatrice Mendy Gambia D10,000

2nd Fatou Ceesay Gambia D7,500

3rd Binta Jallow Gambia D5,000

5KM Male Para athletes

1st Ali Kah Gambia D10,000

2ndMalang Tamba Gambia D7,500

3rd Sainey Colly Gambia D5,000

5KM Female Para

1st Fatou Sanneh Gambia D10,000

2nd Oumie Jallow Gambia D7,500

4KM Walk- male

1st David Mendy Air Maroc Ticket to any destination Europe

2nd Buba Jammeh D15,000

3rd Abdoulie Bojang D10,000

4KM Walk- Female

1st Fatoumatta Baldeh Air Maroc ticket to Aby destination in Europe

2nd Fatou Jassey D15,000

3rd Adama Jeng D10,000