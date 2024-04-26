AFRICELL- BANJUL INTERNATIONAL MARATHON IS HERE AGAIN

- Advertisement -

The Banjul International Marathon is here again. The race will take place on Sunday featuring long distance runners, professionals, amateur and tourists running for fun, charity as well as cash for winner of the various categories. The categories include a full 42km, 21km, 10km, 5km run and 4km walk for health.

Since its inception in 2018, more than 5000 people participated from both home and abroad including professional athletes from mainly East Africa who until last year dominated in terms of success.

As usual all races start and terminate at Africell headquarters on Kairaba Avenue.

The GSM giant is the chief sponsor of the event.