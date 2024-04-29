Africell fits OIC summit with state-of-the-art telecoms equipment

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Difficulties with internet and telephone network access at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre are over with GSM giant Africell recently installing a state-of-the-art telecommunications equipment to bolster communications there during the OIC summit.

This cutting-edge equipment, tailored specifically for the conference center, comprises an indoor solution utilizing 3G and 4G technologies aimed at enhancing signal quality within the deep indoor halls of the conference centre.

The solution includes 20 active antennas designed to support both voice and data transmissions.

“Africell stands as the sole operator offering such an innovative indoor solution to the center, underscoring our commitment to providing seamless connectivity and communication services, even in challenging indoor environments,” a statement from the company said.

According to CEO Hussein Diab, this initiative aligns with their mission to continually enhance the telecommunications infrastructure across The Gambia and ensure that advancements in technology benefit all segments of society

He added that by deploying this advanced telecommunications infrastructure at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, Africell aims to elevate the summit experience for attendees, enabling uninterrupted communication and connectivity throughout the duration of the event. “We are proud to contribute to the success of such prestigious gatherings and look forward to facilitating seamless interactions among participants through our cutting-edge solutions,” CEO Diab told The Standard.

Following the completion of the task, CEO Hussien Diab and CTO Jad Maoula led the Africell senior management team to appreciate the tremendous efforts of his technical team for the high-level professional installation in time for the summit.

“The customized equipment for the center are a crucial component in supporting the entire communication unit of the conference center,” Diab said after touring the facility.

CEO Diab was accompanied by Africell’s Chief Government Relations Officer Musa Sise who facilitated the installation, Ali Kanaan- Core IT director and Kassem Moawia, RAN director.

CEO Diab commended Ambassador Yankuba Dibba, Chief Executive Officer of OIC Gambia and his staff for their cooperation and support.