Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

‘Incidents from the Life of the Holy Prophet(sa) – ‘Martyrs of the Battle of Uhud & the Expedition of Hamra’ al-Asad’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue mentioning incidents from the Battle of Uhud, which further highlight the beautiful aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet(sa).

Consoling the Families of the Martyrs of Uhud

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) prayed for the martyrs of the Battle of Uhud. Once passing by an elderly lady whose son was martyred, the Holy Prophet(sa) consoled her. Then the Holy

Prophet(sa) prayed, ‘Grant the families of the martyrs of Uhud excellent guardians.’ Even in the moments where the Holy Prophet(sa) would have been extremely sad upon the martyrdoms of his dearest family members and Companions, and despite himself having endured injury, the Holy Prophet(sa) was still more mindful of being present to console and comfort the family members of those who had been martyred. In fact, to another widow of a martyr from Uhud, the Holy Prophet(sa) prayed, ‘May God grant you an even better guardian than your husband.’ These were incidents as the Holy Prophet(sa) was returning to Madinah, which exhibit his most lofty and esteemed morals.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) informed his cousin Hamnah bint Jahsh(ra) about the martyrdoms of her uncle and her brother. Upon receiving this news, she very patiently recited, ‘Verily to Allah we belong and to Him shall we return’ and then said they had died very honourable deaths. When the Holy Prophet(sa) also informed her of her husband’s martyrdom, he could not keep herself from weeping and expressed her grief. Upon this, the Holy Prophet(sa) said, ‘See the intricate bond between a husband and wife.’ The Holy Prophet(sa) further went on to say that in such times, a woman is able to bear the loss of her blood relatives; however for her, nothing exceeds her bond of love for her husband. His Holiness(aba) said that this is a lesson for husbands to treat their wives with love and compassion rather than being cruel to them. These words of the Holy Prophet(sa) were not just for a single person; instead, they serve as a lesson for all.

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Holy Prophet(sa) asked her why she had expressed her grief as such, she replied saying she became worried about who would provide for their children. Upon this, the Holy

Prophet(sa) prayed, ‘May God provide for them a person who becomes an even better guardian for them than he was.’ These words were fulfilled when Hamnah(ra) went on to marry Hazrat Talhah(ra). It is recorded that he treated her children even better than his own.

Instructions Regarding Mourning a Loss

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Holy Prophet(sa) returned to Madinah, the companions helped him off of his mount, he offered prayers and then went home to rest due to his injuries. In the meantime, the women of Madinah learned about the martyrdoms of their loved ones and began to weep. This pained the Holy Prophet(sa), and he said that his uncle Hamzah(ra) had also been martyred, yet there was no one to lament over his demise. Upon this, the companions, who wished to fulfil even the slightest desire of the Holy

Prophet(sa), went to their women and told them to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Hamzah(ra) instead. When the Holy Prophet(sa) came out of his home and saw the women mourning, he asked what was happening. Upon being informed that they were mourning Hazrat Hamzah(ra), the Holy Prophet(sa) said that he already knew that the Ansar (residents of Madinah) had a great deal of love for him. He went on to say that however, Allah does not like for people to wail in such a manner. The companions(ra) said that this was the only way for them to reconcile their grief. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that he did not forbid them from crying; however, he forbade them from expressing this grief by striking their own faces, pulling their hair and ripping their clothes. This again shows how the Holy Prophet(sa), even during his own grief, was more mindful of the sentiments of others.

His Holiness(aba) said that history has also recorded about the swords which rendered service during the Battle of Uhud. Upon arriving home, the Holy Prophet(sa) handed his sword to Fatimah(ra) saying that she should wash the blood off of it, and that it had done justice in battle. Similarly, Hazrat Ali(ra) also handed his sword to Hazrat Fatimah(ra) whilst repeating the same words that the Holy Prophet(sa) had said. Upon this, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that the swords of Sahl bin Hunaif(ra) and Abu Dujanah, Harith bin Thabit(ra), and Asim bin Simmah(ra) had also displayed great valour in battle. This shows that the Holy Prophet(sa) did not wish for his son-in-law to say something that would even remotely diminish the services of others. In other words, this was the intricacy with which the Holy Prophet(sa), even during difficult times, tended to the sentiments of others.

His Holiness(aba) said that this completes the incidents pertaining to the Battle of Uhud.

The Expedition of Hamra’ al-Asad

His Holiness(aba) said that another battle was the Battle of Hamra’ alAsad, which took place in Shawwal 3 AH. In fact, this battle was part of the Battle of Uhud. It is the battle that turned the Battle of Uhud into a victory for the Muslims.

His Holiness(aba) said that after the Battle of Uhud, the Holy Prophet(sa) offered the prayers in the mosque despite his injuries. After the night prayer, it seems the Holy Prophet(sa) stayed up all night, worrying that Abu Sufyan may attack Madinah. There was constant security outside the Holy Prophet’s (sa) home and there was an unease in Madinah. The Holy Prophet(sa) sent for information regarding Abu Sufyan’s movements, and learned that Abu Sufyan was speeding towards Makkah. However, the Holy Prophet(sa) did not rest, and he was right in his worry, because later that night, he received word that Abu Sufyan was in fact advancing towards Madinah. Abu Sufyan changed course because along the way to Makkah, people would taunt him, saying that they had not even been able to kill the Holy Prophet(sa) or obtain spoils of war, so what kind of victory did they win? Hence, he and his army turned towards Madinah. Despite others like Sufyan bin Umayyah advising against going to Madinah, Abu Sufyan insisted.

His Holiness(aba) said that when it was time for the morning prayer, someone informed the Holy Prophet(sa) about this state of Abu Sufyan’s army and their desire to attack Madinah and eradicate Islam. Upon learning of this, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that although Safwan was not very intelligent, he was right about his advice to Abu Sufyan. The Holy Prophet(sa) then said that if they advanced upon Madinah, then stones had already been marked, which they would be pelted with, resulting in the Makkan army being entirely annihilated.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue narrating these incidents in the future.

Appeal for Prayers In Light of the Dire Situation of the World

His Holiness(aba) again made an appeal for prayers. As was feared, Israel has directly attacked Iran. This will only worsen matters further. May Allah the Almighty grant sense to the world leaders who are only giving life to a third world war. May He also grant wisdom and understanding to the Muslim Ummah so that they may unite, defend themselves and employ wisdom.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that he would mention two deceased members of the Community:

Maulana Ghulam Ahmad Naseem

Maulana Mir Ghulam Ahmad Naseem who was serving as a missionary. He had served as a professor at the Ahmadiyya Institute of Languages and Theology in Rabwah, Pakistan, and had currently been residing in the USA. His father started searching for the Mahdi after seeing the signs of the lunar and solar eclipses and ultimately pledged allegiance in 1901. Ghulam Ahmad Naseem dedicated his life to the service of Islam and ultimately attended the Ahmadiyya Institute for Languages and Theology. He served in Sierra Leone for three years and was then posted as a professor in Rabwah. During this time, he also obtained his Masters in Arabic. He later served for about four years in Guyana and then returned to Rabwah where he continued serving as a professor. He also went on to serve as a missionary in Zambia. He served a total of 11 years outside of Pakistan, the entire duration of which he spent without his family. He is survived by four children. He has published three books about the interpretation of dream, mysticism and spiritual science and an autobiography. He is said to have been very humble and rendered great services to the Community. He also rendered services to the Community in Suriname in the face of great opposition during tours there. As a result of his efforts he was able to unite the Community there. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah elevate his station, and enable his children and progeny to carry on the legacy of his virtues.

Dr Ihsanullah Zafar

Dr Ihsanullah Zafar former National President of the Community in the USA. He served for a long period as National Vice President and then National President from 2002 to 2016 of the Community in the USA. He possessed many great qualities. He was very loving and forbearing. He is survived by two daughters. His wife and son passed away as a result of a car crash a few years ago, and he endured that loss with great patience. He was very virtuous; he was regular in offering prayers, reciting the Holy Qur’an and was active in making efforts to strengthen his connection with God. He had a strong bond with the Caliphate. He was knowledgeable in various fields and would always be studying. He was very content and grateful and taught his children to always be grateful to God. He had a passion for helping the needy. He taught his children to always trust in God and seek whatever they needed from Him. In his work, he would instruct the executive committee under him with kindness, rather than dictating tasks to them. He would always be studying books of the Community. He could not bear the displeasure of the Caliph, and His

Holiness(aba) attested to this fact. When no one was in the mosque, he would clean the area as well as the bathrooms. When asked why he did this, he replied saying that this served as an opportunity for him to cleanse his soul. He would always be studying and listening to the Holy Qur’an wherever he went. He loved everyone, especially those who were needy and had an aversion for those who were well off but did not come forward to help the less fortunate. He would often quote the Promised Messiah(as) and had a special love for him. His Holiness(aba) attested that he had a profound love for the Caliphate and obedience, such that he would happily leave his own opinions in order to obey the Caliph. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy, elevate his station, protect his daughters and enable them to carry on the legacy of his virtues.