Jalsa Salana UK 2026: Highlights, Insights, and Reflections

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Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

‘The Lasting Impressions of Jalsa Salana’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba), said that by the grace of Allah, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK held its Jalsa Salana (Annual Convention), which came to a conclusion on the previous Sunday.

Gratitude to Workers

His Holiness(aba) said that the preparation and planning of the Jalsa takes months. In fact, preparations for the next Jalsa begin as soon as the Jalsa ends and pick up their pace in the months and weeks leading up to the event. During the Jalsa, thousands of volunteers and workers, men, women, children and the elderly all continuously strive to serve not only Ahmadis but also non-Ahmadi guests from around the world who are attending the Jalsa. As a result of this service, they are silently conveying the true message of Islam Ahmadiyyat. These volunteers are certainly deserving of thanks, and His Holiness(aba) prayed that Allah may accept all their work and efforts.

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His Holiness(aba) said that the volunteers also include those working in MTA (Muslim Television Ahmadiyya) who worked diligently to broadcast the Jalsa around the world. They too are deserving of thanks. The Press and Media team also worked tirelessly to convey the proceedings of the Jalsa and the message of Islam and Ahmadiyyat to various news outlets around the world.

His Holiness(aba) said that this year again, many youth volunteers from the Ahmadiyya Youth Association Canada came and assisted with the wind-up after Jalsa. Youth from Australia have also started coming for this purpose. His Holiness(aba) prayed that Allah reward them for their efforts.

His Holiness(aba) said that these efforts and this work leave a positive impact on the non-Ahmadi guests who attend the Jalsa. His Holiness(aba) said that he would present some views and feedback that were received from guests. But first, His Holiness(aba) personally expressed his thanks and gratitude to all the volunteers of the Jalsa for their selfless service. At the same time, they must remember to remain thankful to God for granting them the opportunity to serve the guests of the Promised Messiah(as). The expression of thanks from others should move them to become more humble and to work harder.

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Impressions of Guests from Around the World

His Holiness(aba) began presenting the views of various guests and dignitaries from around the world who attended the Jalsa. For example, a minister from The Gambia said that seeing the Jalsa led him to a deep-rooted realisation that this grand event is rooted in selfless service and silent, unshakeable sacrifice. His heart was moved that such a large-scale event began from a small event in Qadian, attended by 75 people initially, and has now turned into a global event attended by tens of thousands. He was also surprised that such a large event did not require any police presence, yet all the arrangements were tended to by volunteers who were professionals in their fields, whether engineers or doctors. He was moved by the sights and sounds of the International Bai’at ceremony, where he saw a strong human chain connected to the Khalifah of the Time. He expressed that he is convinced that the Ahmadiyya Community’s success is not due to any worldly means but as a result of its righteousness.

His Holiness(aba) said that a former governor from Senegal said that what impressed him the most about the Jalsa was the organisation of the event. The volunteers were kind and always available. He listened to all the speeches attentively, and he appreciated the various language translations that were available. The main message that he took away was love, peace and brotherhood.

His Holiness(aba) said that a lawyer from Luxembourg said that the three days of Jalsa have become some of the most important days of his life. He had never attended such a large-scale event, and that too organised by volunteers. It seemed to him that the attendees were all part of one family. Every volunteer worked with a smile on their face and served everyone as if they were the most important person at the event. He was also moved by the sight of the International Bai’at and seeing everyone pledge allegiance at the hand of the Khalifah of the Time. He was also able to meet His Holiness(aba). Though he was nervous at first, those nerves went away. He had some things he wanted to say but couldn’t bring himself to say the words, yet the Khalifah of the Time somehow touched on those very points himself.

His Holiness(aba) said that a new convert to Ahmadiyyat who used to be a Christian said that he had always been told that faith and music were intricately linked. However, he never felt a connection to faith through music. After becoming a Muslim, he began offering prayer, but he was unable to develop fervency. When he took part in the International Bai’at ceremony, he was finally moved to fervent prayers and felt as though he was able to develop a spiritual connection with God in that moment. This feeling persisted in the prayer that took place after the International Bai’at. He was so entranced and moved by this that as he left the Jalsa hall he didn’t even realise that he had forgotten to put his shoes on. A volunteer saw that he did not have any shoes on and so he offered him his own shoes, which also moved him a great deal.

His Holiness(aba) said that a professor from the Czech Republic said that he cannot express his true sentiments about the Jalsa into words and said that he would go back and tell his colleagues and students that this is a spiritually moving event that they must experience for themselves. He was very pleased to meet the Ahmadis and was pleased to see how a belief was bringing together people from all over the world in a bond of love and brotherhood. After the address of the Khalifah, he said that he gained a deeper understanding of Islam and righteousness.

His Holiness(aba) said that a professor of law from the United States said that he has attended various conventions around the world, but the Jalsa Salana UK stands in a category of its own. He met people from over a hundred countries. He said that the peaceful and loving atmosphere was truly unique. He appreciated the various exhibitions and was moved to see high-level professionals in various fields rendering volunteer service for the Jalsa.

His Holiness(aba) said that a professor from the Philippines who accepted Islam after having been a Christian said that even though the attendance was over 50,000, upon seeing the scale and scope of the Jalsa, the event felt even larger to him. He was moved and amazed by the work of the volunteers who gave life to a temporary city and provided all the necessary means and requirements. He was inspired to see the volunteers working with such humility, a quality that can bring about a great change in society. He was also happy to see the great responsibility with which young children were working. He came to learn that Chaudhry Zafrulla Khan was an Ahmadi, and he learned about the achievements of Dr Abdus Salam.

His Holiness(aba) said that a representative of El Salvador in the Central American Parliament also attended Jalsa Salana UK for the first time. His main takeaway was how we should live our daily lives, likening it to a branch that dries up when separated from the tree because the tree gives it life. In the same way, if we separate from God, then we too will become lifeless. He also appreciated His Holiness'(aba) guidance in his addresses regarding martial peace as well. Upon meeting His Holiness(aba), he realised that His Holiness(aba) is truly well acquainted with his community all around the world.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Bulgarian Secretary General of Labour and Social Policy attended the Jalsa Salana UK and was impacted by the extraordinary scope of the Jalsa site and the temporary city that was created. He found the speeches during the Jalsa intellectually stimulating and very informative. He was also moved by the various exhibitions, which he thought were excellently presented.

His Holiness(aba) said that a professor from Kosovo, renowned for his academic standing and achievements, also attended the Jalsa. He said he saw a practical image of respect and organisation in every department, which was truly worth appreciating. He was met by everyone with heartfelt and joyful hospitality, which left a great and positive impact upon him. In this era, when there are so many misconceptions about religion in various parts of the world, the message delivered by His Holiness(aba) in his speech proved extremely timely and beneficial.

His Holiness(aba) said that a journalist from Bolivia also attended the Jalsa and described it as an amazing experience. He was moved by the speeches delivered by His Holiness(aba). He said that this event would remain imprinted upon his heart forever and was such that could lead to recognising God. He said that this event dispels the age-old notion that Islam oppresses women. Indeed, this event shows how Islam honours, respects and empowers women.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Editor-in-Chief of the most prominent national newspaper said that when he initially proposed the idea to his newspaper of attending this event, he was told to reconsider his decision. However, upon attending the Jalsa, he came to learn that it was an image of peace and harmony. Although he is Catholic himself, he said that he truly appreciated the address delivered by His Holiness(aba), which spoke about the essence of righteousness, and that this address increased his knowledge on the subject.

His Holiness(aba) said that a guest from Lithuania said that upon remaining amongst Muslims during this Jalsa, she came to learn a great deal. After hearing His Holiness'(aba) address to the ladies, her misconceptions about women in Islam were removed, and she came to learn the respect, honour and care that Islam gives to women.

His Holiness(aba) said that a guest from Canada belonging to the First Nations said that the organisation of the Jalsa was excellent and every volunteer was working to their full potential. It is not easy to run such a large-scale event, but it was impressive to see the manner in which it was done by volunteers.

His Holiness(aba) said that a journalist from Belgium said that though he had attended the Jalsa in previous years, he was particularly impressed by His Holiness'(aba) address to the ladies, in which he advised not only to obtain religious knowledge but secular knowledge as well and encouraged them to excel in every field.

(These are just a few examples of the various comments and impressions of guests presented by His Holiness(aba))

Press Coverage of the Annual Convention

His Holiness(aba) said the Jalsa received a great deal of press coverage through the efforts of the Press and Media team. The Times in the UK also covered the event. There were 16 print articles about the Jalsa with a readership of ten million. There were 35 radio programmes and 6 TV programmes with an estimated viewership of 7.2 million. There were 530,000 views on social media, and another report mentions millions of views. The Press and Media teams themselves reached 528,000 people.

His Holiness(aba) said that there were 157 news reports prepared in Africa reaching 6.3 million households. More than 18 African TV channels broadcast the Jalsa, reaching an estimated 3.5 million people in Africa.

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah establish the positive impacts of this Jalsa upon members of the Community while also guiding non-Ahmadis as well and bringing them towards the true Islam.