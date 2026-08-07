The architect of modern peace and prosperity: A tribute to the Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (1952–2026)

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By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

“O tranquil soul, return to your Lord, well-pleased and pleasing [to Him], and enter among My [righteous] servants, and enter My Paradise.” Holy Qur’an, Surah Al-Fajr (89:27-30)

The dawn of a visionary — lineage, birth, and early formative years

His Highness the late Father Emir was born on 1st January, 1952, in the historic city of Doha, Qatar. He was born into the noble House of Al Thani, tracing his lineage back to the venerable Banu Tamim tribe of Central Arabia. He was the son of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, who would later serve as the Emir of Qatar.

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Raised with a deep sense of duty, cultural heritage, and Islamic values, he completed his initial and primary education within the schools of Doha. Even in his youth, he displayed an exceptional intellectual capacity, leadership promise, and a profound love for his homeland.

Academic excellence and prestigious military command

To prepare for his future leadership responsibilities, the young sheikh pursued higher education in the United Kingdom. He entered the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, graduating with distinction in 1971.

Upon returning to Qatar, he was commissioned into the Qatar Armed Forces where he worked tirelessly to modernise the nation’s defense capabilities:

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1971: Commissioned as a lieutenant colonel and led the mobile “Hamad Brigade”.

1972: Promoted to general and served as the Army Chief of Staff.

1977: Appointed major general, Commander-in-Chief of the Qatar Armed Forces, and designated as the heir apparent (crown prince) and Minister of Defence.

1989: Appointed Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning, where he was instrumental in designing Qatar’s initial modern economic and social frameworks.

On 27th June, 1995, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani formally assumed office as the Emir of Qatar, ushering in an era of unprecedented progress.

The grand economic renaissance — from modest GDP to global dominance

When Sheikh Hamad took the reins of leadership in 1995, Qatar’s economy was heavily dependent on traditional markets, with a nominal GDP of approximately US$6.86 billion. Recognising the vast potential lying beneath Qatar’s territorial waters, he made the bold, strategic decision to heavily invest in the extraction, liquefaction, and export of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Through this masterstroke, Qatar became the world’s leading exporter of LNG. When he voluntarily abdicated and transferred power to his son, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on 25th June, 2013, he handed over a modern economic powerhouse with a nominal GDP that had surged to US$198.72 billion — representing an astronomical, near 30-fold expansion of the economy.

Infrastructure, education city, and health city

Under his leadership, Doha was transformed from a quiet coastal town into a global metropolis. He initiated state-of-the-art developments, including world-class airports, expressways, deep-water ports, and iconic architectural marvels.

Two of his most profound legacies are:

Education City: Spanning over 12 square kilometres, this initiative under the Qatar Foundation brought world-class branch campuses of the world’s most elite universities (including Georgetown, Carnegie Mellon, and Weill Cornell) directly to Qatari soil, creating a regional hub for knowledge and research. Hamad Medical City (Health City): A sprawling, state-of-the-art healthcare district that provides highly advanced medical care, making Qatar’s public healthcare infrastructure one of the finest and most well-equipped in the entire world.

The ‘state as a mother’ — welfare, equality, and the rule of law

Sheikh Hamad believed that the ultimate wealth of a nation lies in the dignity and well-being of its people. Under his governance, the state truly functioned as a loving, protective mother to both its citizens and residents:

Free education and healthcare: Citizens received entirely free education, from primary school through university, and complete healthcare coverage.

Zero taxes: No income tax and no indirect taxes were levied on individuals.

Free utilities services: Free electricity and water were provided to citizens.

The rule of law: He instituted strict constitutional laws where every individual — from the humble migrant laborer to the wealthiest elite — stood completely equal before the court of law.

The sovereign shield — sovereign foreign policy and mediation over proxies

Throughout his reign, the Middle East was rocked by devastating global conflicts. Yet, Sheikh Hamad consistently maintained a fiercely independent foreign policy, resolutely refusing to allow any global superpower to use Qatar as a proxy against other sovereign nations.

During a turbulent era defined by the US-Iraq War, the US-Afghan War, the US-Libya War, and conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon, Qatar chose the path of the peacemaker. Rather than joining military coalitions, Sheikh Hamad positioned Qatar as a neutral, highly trusted platform for global diplomacy:

He facilitated the Doha Agreement (2008), successfully resolving a major political crisis in Lebanon.

He initiated and successfully hosted historic peace talks and negotiations between warring factions in Sudan (Darfur), Yemen, and Afghanistan, demonstrating that mediation and dialogue are always superior to bloodshed.

Unwavering devotion to Palestine and the Gaza Visit

Unlike many world leaders, Sheikh Hamad’s commitment to the Palestinian struggle went far beyond mere rhetoric. He was a tireless defender of Islamic holy sites and the legitimate national rights of Palestinians.

In 2012, he made history by becoming the first Arab head of state to personally break the siege of the Gaza Strip, visiting the blockaded territory without recognising the occupying state of Israel. He established a permanent legacy of support by funding strategic development projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars annually, including:

Hamad City: A massive residential complex providing homes for thousands of families.

The Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics.

Rebuilding critical transport infrastructure, such as the main Salah Al-Din and Al-Rashid highways.

Deep engagement with the African continent

Believing in global solidarity, Sheikh Hamad expanded Qatar’s humanitarian footprint deep into Africa. Recognizing that sustainable development is the only cure for poverty, he leveraged national institutions to aid sisterly African nations:

Qatar Charity: Funded thousands of clean water wells, schools, orphanages, and hospitals across East, West, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Education Above All (EAA) & WISE: Initiatives championed by the royal family that have successfully placed millions of out-of-school children across Africa into quality primary education.

The sovereign victory — winning and hosting the Fifa World Cup

In a historic diplomatic triumph, Sheikh Hamad spearheaded the vision to bring the world’s biggest sporting event to Arab soil. Under his direction, Qatar launched a masterful bidding campaign, ultimately winning the rights in 2010 to host the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Though the tournament was hosted under his son’s reign, it was built entirely on the foundational vision, structural investments, and political courage laid down during Sheikh Hamad’s era, proving to the world that an Arab-Islamic nation could host a peaceful, secure, and spectacularly successful global event.

The Islamic honorific title — Al-Mu’asis Al-Thani Al-Adil (The Just Second Founder)

In recognition of his deep Islamic values, his courage in defending the weak, and his unmatched wisdom, let us honor his memory with the title: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Al-Mu’asis Al-Thani Al-Adil wal-Mu’tamin (The Just Second Founder and Trustworthy Guardian).

This title reflects his alignment with the prophetic model of leadership. As the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) stated:

“The best of your leaders are those whom you love and who love you, who pray for you and for whom you pray.” — Sahih Muslim

And as Allah Almighty promises in the Holy Qur’an:

“Is the reward for good [anything] but good?” — Surah Ar-Rahman (55:60)

The solemn condolence from the West African Coast — A tribute of grief and gratitude

As a citizen of Pakistan currently residing in the smiling coast of The Gambia, West Africa, I stand with heavy heart and tearful eyes to join the global community in mourning. The departure of this noble leader is not merely a loss for the State of Qatar, but an irreparable void left in the heart of the entire Ummah (Muslim World). He was a rare beacon of hope, a sanctuary for the oppressed, and a father to the forgotten.

From the streets of Banjul to the far corners of the African continent, we will profoundly miss his comforting presence, his silent generosity, and his roaring courage in the face of tyranny. The people of The Gambia and the wider African continent, who have tasted the fruits of his charity, his educational initiatives, and his brotherly love, lift their hands in unison to the heavens, praying that his transition from this temporary world be met with the ultimate embrace of his Creator.

In honoring his unparalleled legacy of fearlessness and boundless generosity, we bestow upon him the unique, traditional Islamic titles of honor:

Al-Emir Al-Ghani Al-Shuja’a (The Generous and Brave Prince) Faris Al-Salam (The Knight of Peace)

These titles rightfully belong to a leader who used the wealth (Ghinah) entrusted to him by Allah to enrich the poor, and who used his courage (Shuja’ah) to stand firm against oppression. As we bid him farewell, we find solace in the promise of our Lord, and we pray:

O Allah, admit him into the company of the last Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), the truthful, the martyrs, and the righteous, and how excellent are those as companions! May Allah Almighty bless his soul in the highest chambers of Paradise, and may His mercy envelop him for all eternity. Ameen.

Solicitous prayers for the departed and the successor

We raise our hands in humble supplication to Allah, the Almighty, the Most Merciful: