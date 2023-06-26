Jammeh wants to know identities of APRC bureau arsonists

By Lamin Cham

In another apparently leaked audio, former President Yahya Jammeh has been heard demanding to know the identities of the 2016 arson attackers at his party’s bureau in Kanifing.

The attackers, who have been said to have fled the country, allegedly burned lots of voter cards found in the bureau.

In his audio, Jammeh was heard talking to an unidentified man, whom he asked to assure another unidentified man to go ahead and explain who the planners of the arson attack were and who ordered them to carry it out. ” I want to know all the details,” Jammeh could be heard saying in the audio.