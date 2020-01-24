By Omar Bah

The Gambia Centre for Victims of Human Rights Violations and the 3 Years Jotna movement are set to stage protests this Saturday and Sunday respectively.

While the victims of former president Yahya Jammeh are set to demonstrate against his return to the country, the 3 Years Jotna activists will seek to intensify their call for President Barrow to respect the Coalition agreement and step down.

According to reports, the victims’ procession tomorrow has received a significant boost as they have raised over D70,000.

Victims of Jammeh’s abuses will take to the streets to call for the former leader’s arrest and prosecution for crimes he allegedly committed.

This protest comes days after opposition APRC staged a protest calling for the return to the country of the former president. The victims’ protest will be in the form of a procession from Serekunda’s Westfield intersection to Tallinding Buffer Zone recreational grounds.

Meanwhile, the 3 Years Jotna follow-up protest will play out from Sting Corner to 200 metres from the Denton Bridge along the Serekunda-Banjul Highway.

The movement’s spokesman, Hagi Suwaneh, told The Standard yesterday that they were yet to receive their permit from the police. Notheless, they were ramping up preparations for their march.