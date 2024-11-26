Justice Minister announces death of parliamentary counsel Onome

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice announces with profound sadness the passing of Mr. Onome Ewnruojakor Obuotor, the esteemed Parliamentary Counsel and Head of the Legislative Drafting Department.

Mr. Onome, as he was fondly known, was a Technical Assistant from Nigeria, seconded to The Gambia by the Ministry of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in October 2008. For over 16 years, he served The Gambia with dedication and distinction, playing a pivotal role in drafting numerous legislations and legal documents. His invaluable contributions have left an enduring legacy within our legal framework.

Mr Onome was in the final stages of preparing to return to Nigeria this month, having completed his tenure.

This sad news is shared with His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, the Vice President, Cabinet Ministers, the Honourable Chief Justice and the Judiciary, the Speaker and Members of the National Assembly, and the entire civil service. We also extend our condolences to the Nigerian High Commissioner and the Nigerian community in The Gambia.

Details of funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.