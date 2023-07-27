King of Morocco to mediate between Macky Sall and Ousmane Sonko

Last Monday, the police lifted the blockade of Ousmane Sonko’s home in Cité Keur Gorgui. It lasted nearly two months. Government spokesman Abdou Karim Fofana suggested that the decision was the result of Pastef president’s change in tone.

“There is no more risk, no more call for insurrection, so there is no longer any need to maintain the blockade,” he said on Tuesday at a government press conference.

But according to a newspaper report on Wednesday, it is the mediation undertaken from Rabat by Mohamed VI, which begins to bear fruit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper states that it tried to obtain the reactions of the spokesman of the Presidency and the communication officer of Pastef without success.

Seneweb is not yet able to confirm the information.

But the newspaper reported also that the King of Morocco aims further than the lifting of the blockade installed for nearly two months at Sonko’s residence.

“A meeting between the two politicians (the head of state and the president of Pastef) and King Mohamed VI is planned in the coming days to center on Sonko’s participation in the February 2024 presidential election,” the newspaper reports, citing “a reliable source.”

Source: Seneweb