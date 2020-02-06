Koro’s post-mortem report tendered

By Bruce Asemota

The post-mortem report of late Ousman Koro Ceesay was tendered before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul through Pa Habib Mbaye, former CMC of the Gambia Police Force.

Pa Habib Mbaye, the 5th prosecution witness was present at the time the post-mortem was conducted at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, formerly RVTH.

The report disclosed that the body was a mass of intensely charred and incomplete cadaver with the upper part of the skull missing.

It revealed that the soft tissues of the face were burnt to reveal the boney elements with several bones of the jaw missing.

According to Dr F.S.J. Oilfield, the pathologist, the examination of the remains of Koro Ousman Ceesay is probably the most difficult case that he had dealt with.

He disclosed that only the charred remains of the deceased were found as it was not possible to make a positive identification of the deceased.

He stated that from the examination of the tissues, it is clear that the body was burnt beyond recognition as it was not possible to determine what state of the body was before the fire.

He further stated that what was left of the tissues was of no help in determining the actual cause of death.

However, Dr F.S. J Oilfied concluded that a presumptive pathological diagnosis of death by fire is offered in the absence of a positive findings otherwise.