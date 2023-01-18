LatriKunda NAM calls for speedy probe into imam’s death

By Amadou Jadama

The National Assembly Member for Latrikunda Sabiji Constituency has called on the police to conduct a diligent and speedy investigation into the suspected suicide involving one Basirou Bah, the imam of Fajikunda Bajonkoto. He was found dead in an incomplete building last week.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Yaya Menteng Sanyang further called on the police to provide security to that incomplete building where the imam’s body was found so that no evidence will be lost. “As of now, the police should not allow anybody to visit that building where the suspected incident happened. The place should be secured until they finished their investigations because the place is a crime scene and as of now, it is not an ordinary building anymore,” he said.

He said the police have to get to the bottom of this matter independently and professionally.

“Let them not be influenced by any other factors as the public need to know the cause of the death of the imam.”

The Latrikunda lawmaker added that this investigation cannot be treated like other investigations because it involves a suspected suicide of a religious leader.

Hon Sanyang said he knew Imam Bah personally as he was a member of a WhatsApp chat group created for him to interact with imams in his constituency on religious matters. “We used to interact in that group especially on Fridays and Imam Bah was someone who was very active in that forum, praying for the peace and stability of the country,” Hon Sanyang said.

He expressed grief over the death of Imam Bah, describing him as a pious and down-to-earth man.

Meanwhile, the body of Imam Bah was released and laid to rest yesterday at 2PM in Fajikunda.