Lawmakers, health experts push stronger tobacco control to protect youths

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By Fatou Gassama

Members of the National Assembly Select Committee on Health recently met with public health experts and tobacco control advocates to strengthen legislative and policy action against tobacco use, with a sharp focus on shielding young people from tobacco products.

The session brought together lawmakers, Ministry of Health officials, civil society, and tobacco control advocates to review progress under The Gambia’s Tobacco Control Act 2016 and to address persistent challenges threatening public health gains.

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Health experts warned that tobacco use remains a leading risk factor for non-communicable diseases, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, and chronic respiratory illness. They stressed the growing tobacco-related diseases place on families and the national healthcare system.

Amadou Camara, Chairperson of the National Assembly Select Committee on Health, said the meeting was convened to raise awareness among lawmakers about the Tobacco Control Act and the progress made in its implementation by the Ministry of Health and partners.

“The National Assembly is part of the National Tobacco Control Committee. When it comes to awareness raising, resource mobilisation, and advocacy, we are at the centre,” Camara said. “We thank the Ministry of Health and assure you that the National Assembly, especially the Select Committee on Health, will remain open on tobacco and related health issues. You can always count on us.”

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Omar Conteh, Head of the Tobacco Control Joint Enforcement Team, thanked the Committee for its continued support. He said the meeting comes at a critical moment.

“The Gambia has demonstrated strong leadership in tobacco control through multisectoral collaboration, implementation of graphic health warnings – ranked 3rd globally and 1st in Africa – an active tobacco industry monitoring team, and international recognition, including 12 World No Tobacco Day awards from WHO since the 2007 ratification of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control,” Conteh said.

Despite these gains, Conteh warned of serious threats including increasing tobacco industry interference aimed at weakening smoke-free laws and influencing political and legislative processes; emergence of unregulated products such as vapes, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and smokeless tobacco powders, including products used by women; and weak enforcement and limited financial resources for effective tobacco control.

He also revealed that non-communicable diseases accounted for 34% of all deaths in The Gambia in 2016, and an estimated 673 people die annually from smoking-related causes, according to the Tobacco Atlas 2025.

“The tobacco industry continues to interfere with tobacco control efforts through tactics such as manipulating public opinion and resisting enforcement of smoke-free laws in tourist development areas,” Conteh said.

“We firmly believe Parliament has a crucial role to play in protecting public health policies through budget allocation, strengthening oversight, resisting tobacco industry interference, and safeguarding the Tobacco Control Act 2016,” Conteh stated.

The Tobacco Control Act 2016 is designed to control both the demand and supply of tobacco and related products in The Gambia. Lawmakers and health officials agreed that stronger enforcement, adequate funding, and vigilance against industry interference are essential to sustain progress and protect future generations.