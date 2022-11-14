Looking for answers for the OIC 2022 summit

Folks, I find it incomprehensible that there are still incessant radio and television advertisements in the country promoting the fallacious notion that the OIC conference will take place in The Gambia.

It is obvious that the summit will not take place in the country this year while the government chose to remain mute instead of informing us about its postponement or when The Gambia will host it again, if ever.

Anyway, what I will also suggest for immediate action is to cease all the promising advertisements about the fantastic event this year and for government to candidly tell us whether the summit is ever going to happen in the country again; and if yes, when?

Government being quiet about it with perhaps the expectation that nobody will ask any questions is certainly delusional. It merely substantiates carelessness and brazen incompetence.

Sam Sarr