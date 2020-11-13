MAJaC validates curriculum in communication

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC) recently reviewed and validated Unit Standards and a Curriculum for Communication at the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority (NAQAA) headquarters in Kanifing.

The review and validation brought together education experts, sector players curriculum experts and regulators. Seventeen participants took part in the review most of whom are communication officers.

The event is part of MAJaC plan to run communication courses which will prepare trainees with the requisite knowledge and skills to serve as communication officers/assistant, public relation assistants and or journalists.

Speaking at the event, Mr Amadou Touray the director of standards and curriculum development NAQAA commended MAJaC for what he described, “a job well done.”

He added, “Bringing together sector players and other stakeholders to review such a rich content to make it better is a laudable initiative”. He thanks MAJaC for coming up with a curriculum that will serve generations. Mr Touray urged participants to take their time and review the curriculum.

The Managing Director of MAJaC, Mr Sang Mendy said the academy designed the Standards and Curriculum to meet the growing demands of the public.

He said: “On weekly if not daily basis, people walk into our academy and enquire about a course in communication. Knowing that in 2018, we conducted a pilot programme where we successfully trained 16 people in communication, we are building on what we already had to produce a teachable programme.”

Participants at the event urged MAJaC to send their trainees on internship, reach out to institutions and organisations for collaboration, organize career days and create a mentorship programme during and after the course.

This is the first communication curriculum developed in The Gambia to train students at foundation and certificate levels. MAJaC also hopes to develop unit standards and a curriculum for levels 3 and 4 (diploma and advanced diploma).