Man busted with over 11,000 tablets of ecstasy worth nearly D4M

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency operatives stationed in the West Coast Region yesterday took into custody a Nigerian suspected to be dealing in prohibited and controlled drugs.

The man, 35, is identified as Abuchi Godspower Nwanko staying in Sanchaba Sulay Jobe. He was arrested at his residence on the 6 February with 11,340 pills of ecstasy, a controlled drug. The estimated street value of the total quantities of drugs seized with him is said to be around D3,969,000.

“The drug, commonly referred to as gaw gaw or a quick fix in the streets, is a highly potent psychoactive drug that causes confusion, anxiety, depression and a compulsive drug seeking behaviour. The most dangerous aspect relates to abusers using such drugs that are without quality standards or in combination with other types of drugs. Such a behaviour can result in immediate or permanent confusion or even loss of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We therefore call on the public particularly to youth to value their lives and work on their future. Equally, we call on the public to remain alert and report suspicious criminal related activities to law enforcement operatives because we cannot be everywhere at every time. The suspect is currently in custody as operatives further probe into the matter,” DLEAG said.

Source: DLEAG