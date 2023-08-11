Man in court for allegedly raping step-daughter

By Amadou Jadama

A man appeared before the magistrates’ court in Brikama Wednesday for allegedly raping his step-daughter, a 15-year-old girl in Foni.

Ebrima Joof, 65, is facing a single count charge of rape. He denied any culpability before senior magistrate Fatou Darboe Jaguraga.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged incident happened in August last year in Foni Bintang District, when the accused intentionally under a coercive circumstance engaged in sexual act with the girl who was under his guardianship.

Police prosecuting officer Couple. 4906 Bangura applied for the case to be transferred to the high court, as the lower court lacks the jurisdiction to try the case which was granted by the court.