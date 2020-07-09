31 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Marabout in court for ‘defrauding’ man D13,000

By Amadou Jadama

Police prosecutors in Banjul yesterday filed a single charge of obtaining goods by false pretense against Babucarr Dem, a marabout.

Prosecutors told the court presided over by principal magistrate SK Jobarteh that Dem obtained goods worth D13, 000.00, one pair of gold chain, 2 gold plated bangles, one red suitcase and an Itel mobile phone from one Abdoukarim Boob, and told him he will offer prayers for him.
Mr Dem denied the charge.
He was unrepresented. He was granted bail in the sum of D50, 000.00 with two Gambian sureties. The trial continues on15 July.

