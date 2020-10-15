Mayor Lowe elected president of the African capital cities forum

- Advertisement -

The mayor of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe has been elected to president of the African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum (ACCSF). She would serve in the position for the next three years. She won the contest against three others, Muhamed Sidiq of Rabat Morocco, Madam El Wardani of Dakar, Senegal and Juliana Kaduya of Lilongwe, Malawi.

A preamble of the organisers said she was nominated to contest and now won the presidency based on the trend of development that has been delivered to the citizens of Banjul barely two years after her election as the first female mayor in Gambia’s history.

As president of the African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum (ACCSF) Lowe will, apart from being the main promoter of the ACCSF to institutions such as AU and during summit or conference if elected, be in charge of the strategic direction and development.

“I wish to thank all the mayors and governors from the capital cities around the continent for their overwhelming support during the process of voting. My thanks and appreciation also go to the government and people of The Gambia for encouraging me to contest for the position. I also want to congratulate my colleague mayors Soham El Wardini and Mohamed Sadiki for their support and acknowledgement. My gratitude goes to the people of Banjul for their unflinching support and prayers and also to the secretariat of the African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum for the organization of a hitch-free voting process,” Mayor Lowe wrote on her Facebook page. She was also paid tribute to the UCLG Africa’s West Africa Regional among other people who supported her.