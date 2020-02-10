Mayor Lowe made panelist at 10th World Urban Forum

Banjul mayor Rohey Lowe was privileged to be a panelist in two fundamental important sessions at the ongoing 10thWorld Urban Forum WUF10 in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering a speech during the women’s session, the Banjul mayor dwelled on women leadership and RML initiative, the constraints and way forward. She further deliberated on the role urban and territorial policies can play in preserving cultural heritage and how cities can maximise traditional and modernity to achieve sustainable incomes.

“Cultural rights and urban rights need to be mapped out as this will help us to rethink history and identify community strengths to promote creativity and development. We must also focus on creating resilient cities and accountable local government,” she told the world gathering.

Mayor Lowe also thanked the UN and all other stakeholders for partnering with the forum which was themed #Cities Are Listening#WUF10#DecadeOfAction.