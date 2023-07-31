Miami County mayor arrives tomorrow on business mission

By Lamin Cham

The Mayor of North Miami Alix Desulme accompanied by Kionne L McGhee Miami-Dade County Commissioner, county officials and representatives from the Aviation, Port of Miami will arrive here tomorrow on a two-day business development and cultural mission.

The mission is organised by the Diaspora Arts Coalition in partnership with The Gambian American Foundation. During the visit, the delegation will engage with a cross-section of invited guests and stakeholders in the Gambian government including officials from the Airport, Ports, and other ministries, US Ambassador, representatives from economic development agencies, NGOs, GCCI, GWCC, public and private sectors in The Gambia. The visiting mayor will also visit Banjul City Council for signing ceremony of Sister City agreement with the Mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe.