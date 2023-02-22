Millions lost in factory fire

By Amadou Jadama

A fire outbreak at Nasser Foam Factory near Denton Bridge yesterday devastated the entire facility and caused traffic jam on the Banjul Highway as motorists struggled to see through thick smoke billowing from the factory.

Sources close to the factory staff said the facility, owned by Lebanese investors, made mattresses and sells car batteries, car tires as well as engine oil and other items all of which perished in the fire.

The ferocious inferno raged for hours as teams of fire fighters struggled to put down the flames.

Staff at the factory looked in devastation, declining to give any comments “until when the boss comes”. It is not immediately known what caused the fire.