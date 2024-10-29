Minister says communications officers key in promoting gov’t’s development agenda

- Advertisement -

By Lamin B. Darboe

Information officer, MoPS

The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services has described the role of Communication Officers as significant in the promotion of government’s development agenda.

Dr Ismaila Ceesay was speaking yesterday as he presided over the official opening ceremony of a five-day training workshop for Government Communication Officers on Social Media Management underway at NaNA.

“My ministry through the Department of Information Services, is committed to ensuring that all Communication Officers have the required skills and equipment to carry out their responsibility,” Minister Ceesay explained.

He assured that his ministry in collaboration with the Department of Information Services will continue to capacities Communication Officers by expanding opportunities for communications skills acquired through collaboration with international and 09kills education.

According to Minister Ceesay, the training is an important step in his sector’s drive towards molding a pool of highly competent Communication Officers capable of driving the open governance agenda.

In her welcome speech, the director, Department of Information Services, Madam Isatou Davies Ann, informed the communication officers that during the training period, FATIMAN & Co Ltd trainers will take them through discussions on the topics relating to the realms of social media management, content creation, visual content and graphics design and public relations among others.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, it is crucial for communication professionals to have a strong understanding of these key areas. The training will equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively strategise and manage your respective ministry’s social media platforms,” she said.

According to Director Davies, the training will also equip communication officers with the knowledge, skills and tools needed to thrive in a competitive and ever-changing environment.