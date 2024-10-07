Minteh hits first EPL goal to inspire Brighton’s comeback

- Advertisement -

Gambia international Yankuba Minteh seized upon an error to drill home his first premier league goal for Brighton as they reduced the arrears three minutes into the second half after trailing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur yesterday. Minteh’s goal, according to Eurosport was the catalyst for a surreal turnaround as Georginio Rutter levelled just shy of the hour with a show of strength and clinical finishing, before setting up Welbeck to nod the hosts in front on 66 minutes.

The result sees Brighton end a run of four Premier League matches without a victory and moves them up to sixth spot.

Tottenham’s five-match winning sequence across all competitions comes to a grinding halt with a third league loss in seven games leaving them in ninth place.