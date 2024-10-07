26.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Minteh hits first EPL goal to inspire Brighton’s comeback

229
- Advertisement -

Gambia international Yankuba Minteh seized upon an error to drill home his first premier league goal for Brighton as they reduced the arrears three minutes into the second half after trailing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur yesterday. Minteh’s goal, according to Eurosport was the catalyst for a surreal turnaround as Georginio Rutter levelled just shy of the hour with a show of strength and clinical finishing, before setting up Welbeck to nod the hosts in front on 66 minutes.

The result sees Brighton end a run of four Premier League matches without a victory and moves them up to sixth spot.

Tottenham’s five-match winning sequence across all competitions comes to a grinding halt with a third league loss in seven games leaving them in ninth place.

dfsdsdf
Previous article
And the winner is … Hamas!
Next article
Moody’s downgrades Senegal’s ratings to B1 on weaker fiscal and debt position
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions