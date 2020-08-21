26.5 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, August 22, 2020
News

More Covid-19 deaths, cases recorded

By Aisha Tamba

The Gambia yesterday reported 113 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths, taking the total number of deaths to 81.

The country has now recorded a total 2,401 new Covid-19 cases.
According to the health ministry, samples from the four newly deceased (3 males 1 female) were collected posthumously.

The country currently has 291 people in quarantine, 1,885 active cases, 201 probable cases and crude case-fatality ratio of 3.4%.

The ministry also revealed that the bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and as such, self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

