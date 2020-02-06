Mysterious Fire Ravages Parts Of Jammeh’s House

By Omar Bah

A mysterious fire outbreak on Tuesday and Wednesday ravaged bushes and parts of the surroundings of Kanilai, the home village of former president Yahya Jammeh.

The fire, which reportedly started in nearby Alaa-Kunda was initially controlled by the soldiers posted at the village by Tuesday night. However according to military sources, the fire continued to burn from Wednesday morning, engulfing and eating up some parts of Jammeh’s house and one of the pavilions at the Kanilai mini stadium.

The army PRO Lamin Sanyang told The Standard yesterday that the fire entered through Woni, where the former president’s house is located.

He said with the help of fire fighters stationed in Kanilai, GAF soldiers and residents of Woni, the fire was put off by nightfall.

But to their surprise, the fire restarted all over again Wednesday afternoon.

“Our soldiers are reporting that the fire is still raging and getting out of control. There have been no casualties so far but some of the houses, including the fore house, in former president Jammeh’s compound have been gutted by the fire,” the PRO said yesterday.