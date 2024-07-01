NAM urges gov’t to address illegal logging in Baddibu

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly Member for Baddibu Central, Sulayman Saho, has urged the government and all stakeholders dealing with forest preservation to redouble their efforts to fight against illegal logging, especially in Baddibu.

The NAM’s appeal followed a case of illegal logging in Njaba Kunda, Central Baddibu, where some individuals illegally cut down six rosewood trees.

“The community of Njaba Kunda recently caught some individuals cutting rosewood in their community. When they approached them, some of them ran away, but they found the Barra alkalo there, who informed them that they were instructed by the chief and the alkalo of Minteh Kunda to cut the rosewoods, and the people of Njaba Kunda are very bitter about it,” Mr Saho said.

He said the chief has confiscated all the timber and transported it to Njaba Kunda.

“We want to inform the government that these timber dealers are causing serious damage to our forests and environment. We want the government to investigate the recent incident and ensure that our forest is given the required protection. We want those involved to be tried,” he said.

Honourable Saho also expressed disappointment over the arrest and brief detention of Njaba Kunda Community elder Masanneh Cham, who discussed the incident on King FM radio. He urged forestry and all stakeholders involved in the protection of the forest to step up and ensure the forest is given the maximum protection it deserves.

“We are calling on the police to be impartial. We want to urge the president to push this agenda. He is our president, and when it comes to national issues, we don’t reason based on politics. So, Mr President, please help address this mystery,” he said.