NATIONAL ALLIANCE FOR CHANGE COALITION UNVEILS VISION FOR 2026

By Amadou Jadama

A new political movement calling itself the National Alliance For Change, was on Sunday unveiled at the Semega Janneh Hall, Serekunda East Park .

According to the coordinator of the group, Lawyer Assan Martin, the NAC is a Gambian initiative for political change and an umbrella alliance comprising independent groups and concerned citizens seeking to change the dynamics and direction of politics in the 2026 elections.

Lawyer Martin disclosed that the vision of NAC is to provide an ethical and fair country, promoting youth leadership, participation, winning back national sovereignty,

putting an end to two-party dominance and political cultism.

“The political narrative has to be change in this country. because really our politicians have definitely failed us as leaders. So that is why we did a proper consultation to ensure that new crop of Gambians who are ready to come to the political terrain, “he added.

Lawyer Martin continued: “Believe me, we have outstanding Gambians whom we have already spoken to and who are convinced that we have to stand up if we want to change this country. The current state of the country is as bad as 2016. This will not help our future generation”.

He called on all Gambians to join the movement.

Speaking earlier, Lamin Manneh, a former secretary general of the Gambia federation for the disabled said of the three regimes that ruled Gambia, Barrow is the worse.

He accused the Barrow regime of caring less for the disabled.

Several other speakers said the only way to effect change is to embrace new political thinkers.