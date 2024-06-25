NAWEC PAY CUT AFFECTS ONLY MANAGEMENT

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The much talked about 5 percent pay cut recommended by the State-Owned Enterprises Commission looking into the performance of SOEs is not affecting all staff.

Last week, President Barrow was presented with the report of the commission on Nawec, which among other things gave a very low performance grade to the water and electric company, reputed to have a huge salary bill. The commission’s report covered the 2021 -2022 performance of the SOEs.

It recommended a 5 percent cut from staff salaries, sending chills in the spines of many employees of the corporation. While the news attracted little sympathy from the public most of whom are unsatisfied with the company’s services, many have expressed concern that the measure would not be fair to the lower and junior members of staff who cannot bear responsibility for any failures.

The Standard yesterday sought clarification from the Nawec management who said the penalty will affect only members of the management. “It does not affect any staff outside management. And the penalty is in fact the performance assessment of 2021- 2022. So that is where matters stand,” a top member of the management confirmed to The Standard.