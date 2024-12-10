NHRC unveils recommendations for draft constitution

- Advertisement -

Following the holding of a national conference to discuss the new draft constitution, the National Human Rights Commission last evening issued a final communiqué detailing recommendations.

It recommended that the National Assembly consider and pass the Draft Constitution 2024 through the Second Reading to the Committee stage where proper and detailed scrutiny of the content should take place., stating:

“At the Committee Stage when the Draft Constitution 2024 is being considered in detail, the National Assembly should solicit the views, opinions and contributions of the public and diverse stakeholders, and request position papers from concerned individuals, experts and special interest groups.”

It called for limiting police detention to 48 hours after arrest unless further detention is sanctioned by a competent court, as provided in the Draft Constitution 2020.

It also called for the restoration of Chapter V of the Draft Constitution 2020 (Leadership and Integrity), which has been excluded from the Draft Constitution 2024, as it is vital for promoting transparency and good governance.

The recommendations also addressed media ownership, state of public emergency oversight, election of speaker and deputy speaker, confirmation of presidential appointments by the National Assembly, presidential succession, citizenship, political party contributions, qualifications for presidential candidates, presidential running mate requirement among others.