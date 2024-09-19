Nigerian senator says Tangara perfect leader to guide Commonwealth

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

Nigerian senator, Ned Nwoko of Delta State, has said Gambia’s foreign minister Dr Mamadou Tangara is the ideal candidate to steer the Commonwealth in the new era.

In a statement released on Tuesday after meeting Dr Tangara, Sen. Ned Nwoko, who is also the chairman of Senate Committee on Reparation & Repatriation, said Tangara’s vision for the Commonwealth especially on reparative justice piqued his interest.

“Tangara emphasised the importance of addressing reparative justice for Africa, mitigating global issues of peace and security, and promoting human rights, climate action, and digital inclusion across our community of nations.

“These pressing matters align closely with my advocacy for reparative justice for Africa, and I am convinced that under Tangara’s leadership, the Commonwealth can play a transformative role in addressing them,” he said.

He added that Dr Tangara, who is running against two other African candidates from Ghana and Lesotho, stands out in both experience and his grasp of pressing global challenges.

“His deep understanding of global challenges, coupled with his unwavering commitment to Africa’s progress, makes him an ideal leader to guide the Commonwealth in this pivotal era,” he noted.

On 11 September 2024, Dr Tangara participated in a debate for the Commonwealth Secretary General at Chatham House in London.

Senator Nwoko paid attention to the debate, particularly on Dr Tangara’s position on the Commonwealth being able to facilitate conversation around reparations for slavery and colonialism.

“His commitment to such causes is clear, and I believe his leadership would be instrumental in ensuring that the Commonwealth takes a more active role in advocating for these initiatives,” he said. “Reparative justice for Africa should be a top priority for the Commonwealth in the coming years.”

“I firmly believe that Tangara’s candidacy presents an extraordinary opportunity for the Commonwealth to embrace this mission under the leadership of an African Secretary-General,” he added.

The next Secretary-General will be elected at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa between October 21 and 26.

Quotes sourced from News Diary