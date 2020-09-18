27 C
City of Banjul
Friday, September 18, 2020
Night curfew lifted

By Amadou Jadama

The government last evening announced the lifting of night curfews and relaxed market restrictions.

A notice issued by government spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh stated: “At the expiration of the State of Public Emergency by midnight tonight, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, has decided to relax the night curfew throughout The Gambia.

“Equally, all markets throughout The Gambia, regardless of the category of goods they sell, shall now open from 6am to 6pm daily to allow for normal cleansing. Boutiques, food and non-essential vendors and supermarkets shall now resume their normal business hours.

“However, the Public Health (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations, 2020 remain effective and all non-essential public places remain temporarily closed.

“In this order, non-essential public places include — (a) Bars and pubs; (b) Sit-in restaurants; (c) Cinemas and video clubs; (d) Gymnasia; (e) Night clubs and music lounges; (f) Group events at beaches; (g) Casinos and gaming parlours; and (h) Sporting fields.

“Similarly, the Prohibition of public gatherings is still in effect and the following are prohibited:

(a) Public gatherings for events such as naming ceremonies, weddings and other social events; and (b) Children roaming the streets unaccompanied by an adult.

Violation of this order

“A person who violates this Order commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of one thousand dalasis.

All other regulations on the compulsory wearing of facemasks, closure of air, sea and land borders of The Gambia and penalties for spreading false information on the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic also remain in pl

