NPP elects regional executives

By Lamin Cham

The Political Council of the National Peoples Party of President Adama Barrow has completed putting up administrative structures in all the eight regions in the country.

Disclosing this to The Standard, the party’s administrative secretary, Mambanyick Njie, said the regional committees were elected under the supervision of the political council headed by Musa Jeng, the presidential adviser for youth affairs.

“This council is henceforth responsible for all NPP matters until all the national structures are put in place. The exercise was successfully conducted across the country and the feedback has been satisfactory,” Mr Njie said. He also revealed that elections for membership of the national executive committee led by President Barrow are almost complete and would be announced in a short while. “By the end of this month, all the structures in the party would have been put in place,” Njie told The Standard yesterday.

The following people have been elected as chairpersons in their respective regions: Baboucarr Gaye – Banjul, Unda Nyang – KMC, Amat Sarr – NBR, Alhagie Sarge – CRR North, Mawdo Touray – CRR South, Alhaji Bubu Drammeh – URR, Omar Drammeh – LRR and Lamin Jatta – WCR.