NPP to select BAC chairmanship candidate on Feb 19

By Lamin Cham

The national executive committee of the governing National People’s Party has fixed Sunday, February 19, as the date the party will finally select a candidate to run for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship election.

This decision followed a general meeting between the NEC and the regional, constituency and ward committees of the West Coast Region yesterday Thursday. Lamin Jatta, the NPP regional chairman in West Coast, said the decision is taken to allow negotiations among the 9 applicants and their campaign teams so as to arrive at a consensus on one candidate.

“As a democratic party and in the interest of unity, the NPP encourages the aspirants and their teams to engage each other from now against the 19 February in the hope of securing a compromise on one candidate. However, where there is no consensus on a single aspirant, the party will have to conduct selection among those still aspiring on that date,” Mr Jatta said.

Mr Jatta further revealed that in the councilors’ elections slated for April, the NPP is putting up 16 candidates out of the 28 wards in the region and would leave the remaining 12 to its ally, the APRC to contest.

“We are very excited to report that out of our 16 councilor candidates, 7 are women,” Mr Jatta said.

At the close of applications for the chairmanship ticket, 9 people have applied. They are:

o Sheriffo Sonko – Toubakuta

o Ahmad Gitteh – Kitty

o Lamin F. Bojang – Jambur

o Lamin Basse Bojang – Brufut

o Lamin Conateh – Tujereng

o Alhagie Janneh – Old Yundum

o Basiru Darboe – Tujereng Fara-kunku

o Seedy Ceesay – Brufut

o Dr Tamsir Jassey – Sanchaba Sulay Jobe.