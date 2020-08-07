Police arrest more DJs at music show

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Police in the Central River Region have arrested 11 people at Sami Karantaba Tenda,including 2 DJs from Sare Sambel for staging a music show in the villages against Public Health Regulations 2020.

A police statement said the men were arrested after they staged a music show and gathered children to for a “Salibo Music Show”.

This is the second time police have arrested people organizing music shows in this emergency situation.

Meanwhile,the Mobile Traffic department has also arraigned seven drivers at the Kanifing Magistrates’ Court for carrying passengers without facemasks. They were fined D1000 each.

The police have also reported the arrest of three individuals including a motorcyclist in Serekunda for failing to adhere to the compulsory facemask wearing regulation.