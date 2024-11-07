Police permit protest for return of 2020 draft today

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Campaigners against the much-criticised 2024 draft constitution have got a massive boost with the police granting them permit to protest for the return of the 2020 draft which they said reflected the aspirations of the Gambian people better.

One of the campaigners, Coalition of Progressive Gambians, announced yesterday that they will hold a protest at the National Assembly today.

The chairman of the coalition Seedy Cham, said they are going out to express their opposition to government’s “unilateral behaviour” to introduce the 2024 draft and tailoring it to suit the agenda of the president without any consultations.

He said there is general dissatisfaction with the draft, adding that the general desire is for the return of the 2020 draft prepared by the Constitutional Review Commission. ”We are going to call for the restoration of the CRC draft,” he said.

The recently gazetted draft received widespread criticism for its ‘lack of transference and self-serving nature.”

It is expected to be republished before being tabled before the National Assembly for a first reading.

Police permit

Meanwhile, the police permit granted to the group gives it only two hours with a condition that the protest be confined between Bond Road at the entrance of Banjul and the National Assembly building.

The police warned that “derogatory remarks or words” would not be allowed during the protest and that only a two-man delegation will be permitted to submit their complaint letter to the National Assembly officials and the Ministry of Justice.