Polish Embassy donates educational materials to Gambian schools

The Polish Embassy in the Republic of Senegal with accreditations to The Gambia, recently donated equipment in the form of sewing machines, embroidery machines and other vocational training equipment to the Fajara skills center.

The Consul at the Embassy Mrs Agata Majsnerowicz presided over the presentation at the school compound in Fajara to the able and gracious hands of the headmistress Mrs Jean Able Thomas.

These donations are part of the Polish Government’s development assistance program funded by “Polish Aid” through the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Mrs. Majsnerowicz said the assistance programme is designed to strengthen the political, economic, and social potential of developing partners.

“We support institutional capacity building and strengthening human capital so that societies can work out their own solutions to their problems and, to the greatest degree possible, take responsibility for their future, development, and prosperity,” the Polish consular said.

She further disclosed that development assistance is an important instrument for achieving the goals of Poland’s foreign policy, adding that through its assistance measures, Poland builds stronger, mutually beneficial political, economic and social relations with Polish Aid partner countries.

It could be recalled that recently St. Francis High school in Kunkujang have been struggling to conduct computer classes for their students due to lack appropriate equipment. But with support from the Polish Foreign ministry through Polish Aid, a brand new computer lab, equipped with 44 work-stations is ready and in use.

The Consul was accompanied by the Polish Honorary Consul to the Gambia Mr Hussien Diab Ghanem(Sine), who is also the CEO of Africell Gambia, who made a personal donation of over D60,000 towards the renovation of a new lab that will be used to host the vocational equipment donated to the Fajara Skills Center.

It could be recalled that in 2021 the Polish Investment Agency in coordination with the Office of the Honorary Consul of Poland in The Gambia and the Embassy in Dakar hosted a high profile business forum in the Gambia which successfully linked members of the business communities in both countries.